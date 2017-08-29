Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Installation of Crimea bridge over Kerch Strait completed

World
August 29, 23:59 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

The railway arch has been hoisted to the abutments over the navigation channel and fastened reliably at the designated elevation of 35 meters above water

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, August 29. /TASS/. Construction companies said on Tuesday they had completed installation of the arch of the Crimea bridge in the permanent position, the Crimea Bridge Information Center said.

Read also

Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project

"The operation in the sea to complete installation of the Crimea bridge arch is over," the report said. "The railway arch has been hoisted to the abutments over the navigation channel and fastened reliably at the designated elevation of 35 meters above water."

The center said the systems of ship warning lights and air navigation signals on the arch had already been switched on.

"The final assembly (of the arches) on the navigation channel abutments will take another three weeks, in the course of which the builders will assemble the end fittings of the structure and will put them on the supporting substructures," the report indicated.

Arch spans are the largest oversize elements of the Crimea bridge. Each of them has a length of 227 meters. The railway arch span weighs 6,000 tonnes and automobile arch span, 5,000 tonnes.

After placement on the navigation channel abutmens, they will ensure the passage of ships through a spare space 185 meters wide and 35 meters in height.

The second phase of the operation the installation of the automobile bridge arch, has been scheduled for September.

The Crimea bridge is destined to have a length of 19 km. Russia is building it in the framework of a federal purpose-oriented programme titled 'The Social and Economic Development of the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol through to 2020'.

The government provides full-size financing of the construction works.

The bridge will be open for automobile traffic as of December 2018 and for railway traffic, as of December 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
4
Installation of Crimea bridge over Kerch Strait completed
5
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
6
Nord Stream 2 project received 324 mln euro funding from European companies — Gazprom
7
Russian regulator reveals problems of Otkritie Bank
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама