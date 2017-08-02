Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project

World
August 02, 4:32 UTC+3 KIEV

Kiev is set to seek compensation for "lost profits" sustained by its ports due to navigation restrictions imposed by Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

KIEV, August 2. /TASS/. Kiev prepares a lawsuit over Kerch Strait navigation restrictions, introduced by Russia due to its project to build a bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, Ukraine’s deputy minister of infrastructure said on Tuesday.

Russia launched the project to build a bridge connecting Crimea with mainland in February 2016 and had to introduce temporary limits on navigation via the Kerch strait starting from the second half of August. Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov assured the restrictions will be minimal.

Read also
Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction

Ukraine’s deputy minister of infrastructure, Yuri Lavrenyuk, said his country would seek compensation for the move in court.

"We are currently preparing a lawsuit and calculating the amount of profits lost by the Mariupol and Berdyank trade ports," the ministry’s press service quoted Lavrenyuk as saying.

The deputy minister added that this "political issue" is being handled "together with the Foreign Ministry and the Council on National Security and Defense."

Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavel Petrenko said in October 2016 that his country would initiate a litigation over alleged violation of maritime borders at the UN International Court of Justice. Kiev accuses Russia of misappropriating its maritime resources, as well as of polluting and causing other negative environmental effects on the Black Sea by its activities, including the Kerch Strait bridge construction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project
2
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpart
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
US-Russia relations may deteriorate further — Tillerson
5
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic
6
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction
7
Aviadarts flight competition kicks off in China on August 5
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама