EC president stresses 'Ukraine not an EU country'

BRUSSELS, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is not a member of either the European Union or NATO yet, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said addressing a meeting of the EU heads of diplomatic missions in Brussels on Tuesday.

"There are 60 wars underway in the world, but not a single one on Europe’s territory, if we don’t count Ukraine. But Ukraine is not a European country in terms of the EU membership," he pointed out.

"Several days ago my friend [Ukrainian] President [Pyotr] Poroshenko said that Ukraine had almost entered the EU and NATO. However, it is not a member of either of them yet, and everybody should understand it," Juncker said.