Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US ambassador expands on Washington’s new Afghan strategy

World
August 29, 15:24 UTC+3

The US side provides explanations in connection with the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia

Share
1 pages in this article
US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft

US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft has provided explanations regarding the new US strategy in Afghanistan at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The American side provided explanations in connection with the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia announced by President Donald Trump," the ministry said.

Read also

Washington's new Afghanistan strategy aims for military solution — Russian diplomat

Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says

Trump’s Afghan strategy implies attempts to address issues by military means — analyst

Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to Moscow

"The Russian side outlined a number of issues requiring clarification in terms of parameters and modalities of the US military presence in Afghanistan," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed. "It was noted that the new strategy is aimed at resolving the Afghan problem through the use of force, its consonance with the ‘recipes’ of the Obama administration, which, as it is known, have yielded no positive results." "Special attention was paid to the lack of transparency in the US military’s actions, which gives rise to well-grounded concern from Russia and other regional partners," the ministry noted.

"It was stressed that Moscow does not share Washington’s policy aimed at exerting pressure on individual countries in the region, is in favor of equitable cooperation and coordination of approaches towards resolving the situation in Afghanistan taking into account the interests of all regional countries without exception," the ministry noted.

"Among the obvious flaws of this strategy is the absence of the task of combating the Afghan drug threat and a comprehensive approach towards countering the spread of influence of the ISIL [former name of the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia - TASS] in Afghanistan."

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that, during the meeting, the two sides "discussed the opportunities for cooperation between Russia and the US on Afghanistan in bilateral and multilateral formats."

The meeting was initiated by the US diplomat.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
2
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
3
Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and Germany
4
Russian minister announces imminent merger of Sukhoi and MiG aircraft companies
5
Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check
6
Russia invites foreign military top brass and journalists to West-2017 drills
7
Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама