Washington's new Afghanistan strategy aims for military solution — Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 11:27 UTC+3

It is regrettable that the strategy does not properly reflect the threat that the Afghan branch of the Islamic State terror group poses, Maria Zakharova said

© AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq

Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia regrets that the new US Afghanistan Strategy aims for a military solution and does not reflect the threat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) poses, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We have noticed that the new Afghanistan strategy, announced by US President Donald Trump on August 21, focuses on the search for a military solution to the Afghan issue, particularly through increasing the number of foreign troops," she said. "It is regrettable that the strategy does not properly reflect the threat that the Afghan branch of the ISIL [the former name of IS - TASS] terror group poses," Zakharova added.

