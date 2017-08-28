WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in Moscow

WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in MoscowWorld August 28, 6:03
Russian top diplomat to visit Kuwait while on tour of Persian Gulf countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 5:30
Sharapova unlikely to win US Open - Russian tennis chiefSport August 28, 4:34
Russia’s Northern Fleet receives another counter sabotage boatMilitary & Defense August 28, 4:19
Putin to meet with Hungarian PM, attend opening of World Judo Championships in BudapestRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 3:15
Russian, Turkish air aces perform demonstration flights on last day of Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 28, 1:59
US envoy says relations with Russia may be crippled by Ukrainian issueWorld August 28, 0:58
Russian women’s team wins silver at 2017 World Modern Pentathlon ChampionshipsSport August 28, 0:56
Putin requests detailed inquiry into fires in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd RegionSociety & Culture August 26, 23:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. During the 2016 US presidential campaign, the Trump Organization was pursuing a plan to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow, The Washington Post said citing "several people familiar with the proposal and new records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers." However, this plan was not implemented.
According to The Washington Post, "a Russian-born real estate developer" named Felix Sater "urged Trump to come to Moscow to tout the proposal." "Discussions about the Moscow project began in earnest in September 2015, according to people briefed on the deal. An unidentified investor planned to build the project and, under a licensing agreement, put Trump’s name on it," the newspaper wrote adding that "it is unclear how involved or aware Trump was of the negotiations."
"Trump never went to Moscow as Sater proposed. And although investors and Trump’s company signed a letter of intent, they lacked the land and permits to proceed and the project was abandoned at the end of January 2016, just before the presidential primaries began," The Washington Post added.
The Washington Post also said that the emails concerning the plan "are scheduled to be turned over to congressional investigators soon."
Meanwhile, the White House officials declined to comment, The Washington Post said.
Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusio
n between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.