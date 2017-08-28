Back to Main page
WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in Moscow

World
August 28, 6:03 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to The Washington Post, "a Russian-born real estate developer" named Felix Sater "urged Trump to come to Moscow to tout the proposal

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. During the 2016 US presidential campaign, the Trump Organization was pursuing a plan to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow, The Washington Post said citing "several people familiar with the proposal and new records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers." However, this plan was not implemented.

According to The Washington Post, "a Russian-born real estate developer" named Felix Sater "urged Trump to come to Moscow to tout the proposal." "Discussions about the Moscow project began in earnest in September 2015, according to people briefed on the deal. An unidentified investor planned to build the project and, under a licensing agreement, put Trump’s name on it," the newspaper wrote adding that "it is unclear how involved or aware Trump was of the negotiations."

"Trump never went to Moscow as Sater proposed. And although investors and Trump’s company signed a letter of intent, they lacked the land and permits to proceed and the project was abandoned at the end of January 2016, just before the presidential primaries began," The Washington Post added.

The Washington Post also said that the emails concerning the plan "are scheduled to be turned over to congressional investigators soon."

Meanwhile, the White House officials declined to comment, The Washington Post said.

Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusio

n between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.

Donald Trump
