Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE notes decrease in number of ceasefire violations in Donbass

World
August 27, 5:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"In Donetsk region the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 70 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 140 explosions)," the report said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded a deline in number of violations of the ceasefire in Donbass compared to the previous days, according to the organization's report for August 25, published on Saturday evening.

"In Donetsk region the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 70 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 140 explosions). About 70 per cent of these violations were recorded between 00:00 and 19:30 on 25 August, mostly in the area between government-controlled Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and "DPR"-controlled Yasynuvata (16km north-east of Donetsk)," the report said.

According to the organization, in Luhansk region the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations (one explosion and three shots), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 70 explosions).

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas; its access remained restricted there and elsewhere, including in government-controlled Trokhizbenka and at a weapons permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region. The Mission observed self-propelled howitzers in government-controlled Oleksandropil in violation of withdrawal lines. The SMM observed, for the first time, the presence of 25 anti-tank mines about 600m north-west of the entry-exit checkpoint near Marinka, the report said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
2
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
3
Passenger ground effect vehicle seating 100 to be created in Russia in 2020-2022
4
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
5
Egypt intends to buy 50 Tigr armored vehicles from Russia
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Russian jets scrambled 11 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама