OSCE notes decrease in number of ceasefire violations in Donbass

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded a deline in number of violations of the ceasefire in Donbass compared to the previous days, according to the organization's report for August 25, published on Saturday evening.

"In Donetsk region the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 70 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 140 explosions). About 70 per cent of these violations were recorded between 00:00 and 19:30 on 25 August, mostly in the area between government-controlled Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and "DPR"-controlled Yasynuvata (16km north-east of Donetsk)," the report said.

According to the organization, in Luhansk region the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations (one explosion and three shots), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 70 explosions).

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas; its access remained restricted there and elsewhere, including in government-controlled Trokhizbenka and at a weapons permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region. The Mission observed self-propelled howitzers in government-controlled Oleksandropil in violation of withdrawal lines. The SMM observed, for the first time, the presence of 25 anti-tank mines about 600m north-west of the entry-exit checkpoint near Marinka, the report said.