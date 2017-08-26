Source: сourt arrests driver, business owner on Kuban bus crash case

KRASNODAR, August 26. /TASS/. The Temryuk district court has arrested the bus driver and the owner of the bus rental business in the case of a bus accident in Kuban (Krasnodar Region) that killed 18 rotation workers, for two months, a representative of the court told TASS Saturday.

"(The driver of the bus Karapet) Mikaelyan and (businessman Yuri) Vecheradze have been arrested for two months," he said, adding that both of the arrested were present at the hearing.

On August 25, a bus carrying rotation workers of a contractor organization and Tamanneftegaz company, drove off a pier in the Temryuk district and plunged into the Black Sea, killing 18 people. Thirty three others were rescued by divers, 19 are now in hospital. The contractor organization was involved in the construction of the pier owned by Tamanneftegaz.

The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case under articles on ‘Violation of traffic regulations and operation of vehicles’ and ‘rendering services failing to meet safety requirements’. The bus driver and the businessman who owned the vehicle are the suspects.

On Saturday, the Krasnodar Territory mourns over the victims.