Divers find body of man killed in Kuban bus crash

KRASNODAR, August 26. /TASS/. Divers found on Saturday body of a man, who was considered missing after a bus accident in Kuban (Krasnodar Territory), the local rescue service told TASS.

"Found, hundred percent," the source said. "They are lifting the body now."

Thus, the death toll in the accident grows to 18.

The regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed the information.

On August 25, a bus carrying workers, fell into the Black Sea. 18 people died and 33 got injured.

Criminal proceedings began on Friday.

On Saturday, the Krasnodar Territory mourns over the victims.