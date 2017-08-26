Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Divers find body of man killed in Kuban bus crash

Society & Culture
August 26, 13:26 UTC+3

Thus, the death toll in the accident grows to 18

Share
1 pages in this article
© EMERCOM of Russia/TASS

KRASNODAR, August 26. /TASS/. Divers found on Saturday body of a man, who was considered missing after a bus accident in Kuban (Krasnodar Territory), the local rescue service told TASS.

"Found, hundred percent," the source said. "They are lifting the body now."

Thus, the death toll in the accident grows to 18.

The regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed the information.

On August 25, a bus carrying workers, fell into the Black Sea. 18 people died and 33 got injured.

Criminal proceedings began on Friday.

On Saturday, the Krasnodar Territory mourns over the victims.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
2
Russian Defense Ministry reveals declassified documents on Battle of Stalingrad
3
Russia to launch production of hydrogen-powered stage for Angara heavy rocket
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Moscow summons Moldova's envoy over Chisinau’s initiative to withdraw Russian peacekeepers
6
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
7
Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама