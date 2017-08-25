Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian boy in protective custody in US after family drama

World
August 25, 9:35 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The Consulate General has found the relatives of the boy's parents, who are willing to take the child into their custody

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. A nine year-old Russian boy Daniel Morozov, whose father killed the boy's mother before being shot dead by the US police, was taken to protective custody, a spokesman for the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco told TASS on Thursday.

"The US authorities told us that the boy currently is under protection of child services in the city of Santa Barbara. Due to the drama that he had been through, contacts with him have been limited," the consulate’s representative, Maxim Goncharov, said.

Read also

Man charged and arrested for killing woman for using loudspeaker in Moscow

"The Consulate General has found the relatives of his mother and father, who are willing to take the child into their custody, and keeps in touch with them. One of the relatives in already in Los Angeles and is trying to meet with the boy," he said.

Daniel Morozov has dual Russian-US citizenship, so his future will be decided by a US court.

"The boy’s relatives were given all the required explanations," the Russian diplomat said. "We will continue to render all required consular assistance within our competence."

According to earlier reports, the tragedy in Daniel Morozov’s family took place on August 22. Investigators issued an Amber Alert for the boy, who was reportedly abducted by his father, 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov. The alert was issued after his mother was found dead in the city of Santa Maria, California.

The man was detected and shot by police when he was leaving his friend’s house in Encino. He died on his way to hospital. The boy was not harmed during the police operation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
14 people dead in bus crash in southern Russia
2
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
3
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia
4
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
5
Hacker group says US biological labs active in Ukraine
6
Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forces
7
Russian jets scrambled 11 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама