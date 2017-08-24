Back to Main page
Number of Kiev blast victims climbs to 3

World
August 24, 17:16 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine’s Security Service has classified the incident as hooliganism

KIEV, August 24. /TASS/. A man and two women have sustained bodily injuries in an explosion that hit the center of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev police spokeswoman Oksana Blishchik said on Thursday.

"We had information about two injured individuals. Now we have received information from the hospital about three victims - two women and one man," the UNIAN news agency quotes Blishchik as saying. She provided no details about the severity of injuries.

Earlier in the day, Kiev police reported that an explosion rocked central Kiev on Ukraine’s Independence Day. A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that the explosion occurred between the House of the Government and the Dynamo stadium.

Ukraine’s Security Service has classified the incident as hooliganism.

