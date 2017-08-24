Explosion hits central Kiev on Independence Day

KIEV, August 24. /TASS/. Two people have been injured in the explosion of an unidentified object in central Kiev, the press service of the Kiev police reported on Thursday.

"At 14:06 the police received a report on the explosion of an unidentified object on Grushevsky Street. A man and a woman have sustained injuries," the police said.

A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that the explosion occurred between the House of the Government and the Dynamo stadium. Representatives of the Ukrainian Security Service, bomb-disposal experts and ambulances have arrived at the scene. National Police head Sergey Knyazev is at the scene of the accident as well.