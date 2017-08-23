Back to Main page
Netanyahu determined to prevent Iran from strengthening positions in Syria

World
August 23, 18:21 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The Israeli prime minister stated earlier that Iran’s stance on Syria posed a threat for Israel and the entire world

© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Read also
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu calls strengthening Iran’s positions in Syria 'a threat to the entire world'

TEL AVIV, August 23. /TASS/. Israel will use whatever means necessary to protect itself and prevent Iran from strengthening its position in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Israel opposes the strengthening of Iran’s position in Syria," he said. "We will surely use whatever means necessary to protect ourselves from this threat, as well as from any other," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netahyahu held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Israeli prime minister stated that Iran’s strengthening position in Syria posed a threat for Israel and the entire world.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin Benjamin Netanyahu
In other media
