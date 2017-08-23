Netanyahu determined to prevent Iran from strengthening positions in Syria

TEL AVIV, August 23. /TASS/. Israel will use whatever means necessary to protect itself and prevent Iran from strengthening its position in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Israel opposes the strengthening of Iran’s position in Syria," he said. "We will surely use whatever means necessary to protect ourselves from this threat, as well as from any other," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netahyahu held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Israeli prime minister stated that Iran’s strengthening position in Syria posed a threat for Israel and the entire world.