Netanyahu determined to prevent Iran from strengthening positions in Syria

Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s securityWorld August 23, 19:15
Netanyahu determined to prevent Iran from strengthening positions in SyriaWorld August 23, 18:21
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 23, 18:20
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 23, 18:12
Grand Russian art exhibition to be held in Vatican in 2018Society & Culture August 23, 17:47
Argentinian footballer Emiliano Rigoni signs contract with Russia’s Zenit FCSport August 23, 17:36
German chancellor suggests exerting diplomatic pressure on North KoreaWorld August 23, 17:01
Russian Defense Ministry orbits satellite for inspecting military space apparatusMilitary & Defense August 23, 16:59
Israel supports Russia’s participation in Sobibor memorial project in PolandWorld August 23, 16:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEL AVIV, August 23. /TASS/. Israel will use whatever means necessary to protect itself and prevent Iran from strengthening its position in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Israel opposes the strengthening of Iran’s position in Syria," he said. "We will surely use whatever means necessary to protect ourselves from this threat, as well as from any other," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Netahyahu held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
The Israeli prime minister stated that Iran’s strengthening position in Syria posed a threat for Israel and the entire world.