Ukrainian president briefs other Normandy Four leaders about his trip to Donbass

World
August 23, 2:23 UTC+3 KIEV

During the phone talk, Poroshenko informed other leaders about his meeting with members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) in East Ukraine

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Nikolai Lazarenko/Ukrainian president's press service/TASS

KIEV, August 23. /TASS/. In a phone conversation with other Normandy Four leaders, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko briefed them about his latest visit to the eastern Ukrainian Lugansk region and a meeting with OSCE monitors there, his press service said late on Tuesday.

The leaders of the four nations that make up the Normandy Four - Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko - held a phone conversation on Tuesday evening.

During the conversation, Poroshenko informed other leaders about his meeting with members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM), deployed near Stanitsa Luganskaya.

"The president of Ukraine expressed his full support to its (OSCE SMM) round-the-clock work in this town," the statement reads.

He also called for the immediate release of all prisoners currently held by the sides.

During the talks, the four leaders have also agreed on a joint statement, in which they "expressed resolute support" to the projected ceasefire announcement due on August 23.

"The leaders expressed hope that this ceasefire will lead to sustainable improvement of the security situation to benefit schoolchildren and the entire civilian population of Donbass. On the basis of a sustainable ceasefire, the leaders confirmed their personal dedication to further implementation of the Minsk agreements," the Ukrainian president’s press service said.

