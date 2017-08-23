Back to Main page
Venezuela’s president says he may shortly visit Russia

World
August 23, 0:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nicolas Maduro may visit Moscow or St. Petersburg

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 23./TASS/. President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he may shorty pay a visit to Russia.

"Surely we will shortly see each other - in Moscow or in St. Petersburg," the president said in reply to Russian journalists’ questions at a news conference for foreign journalists at the Embassy of Venezuela in Moscow.

