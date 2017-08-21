Russian-US meeting on Ukraine to be held behind closed doors

Death toll in terrorist attacks in Catalonia grows to 15World August 21, 14:36
Expert says Russia halted global warming for one yearScience & Space August 21, 14:01
Moscow slams suspension of US visa procedures throughout RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 21, 13:58
Russia inks deal to launch two South Korean satellites on Soyuz rocketScience & Space August 21, 13:33
Poll reveals Russians take pride in country’s symbolsSociety & Culture August 21, 13:15
Press review: Moscow works to cool off US-North Korea spat and Japan eyes peace treatyPress Review August 21, 13:00
Passenger ground effect vehicle seating 100 to be created in Russia in 2020-2022Military & Defense August 21, 12:35
Australian cyclist Perkins gets Russian passportSport August 21, 12:21
St. Petersburg buyer scoops up Yeltsin’s limousine for over $330,000Society & Culture August 21, 12:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and Russia’s envoy will hold a meeting in Minsk on Monday, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Dmitry Mironchik confirmed in an interview with TASS.
"The event will take place today, it will be held behind closed doors," he noted.
On August 19, the US Department of State reported that Volker is travelling to Minsk to hold a meeting with "a representative of the Russian government" on August 21 to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian relations.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier said Volker’s meeting with Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov would be held soon. Volker was appointed to his current position on July 7. His task is to coordinate all efforts by the US Department of State aimed at resolving the conflict in the Donbass region.