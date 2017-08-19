Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New defense attorney to be appointed in former Ukrainian president’s high treason case

World
August 19, 4:04 UTC+3 KIEV

The former president’s attorney will be Partner at the Gerasko and Partners law firm Maksim Gerasko, said a law source

Share
1 pages in this article
Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

KIEV, August 19. /TASS/. Partner at the Gerasko and Partners law firm Maksim Gerasko has been chosen to be appointed as the new defense attorney in former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich high treason case, a law source told TASS.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© vesti.ru

Russia’s VGTRK Media Group journalist expelled from Ukraine

Russia’s FSB prevents sabotage activities in Crimea

US sanctions against Russia encourage Kiev to raise tensions in Donbass — politician

"Maksim Gerasko will be the former president’s attorney," the source said.

Gerasko has earlier acted as the defense attorney for former head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s External Surveillance Department Alexei Pukach, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Georgy Gongadze.

On August 17, Kiev’s Obolonsky District Court fulfilled the request filed the former Ukrainian president’s defense attorney Vitaly Meshechek, relieving him of his duties. The attorney clarified his decision by saying that the case was too complicated, while he did not have an opportunity to engage assistants. At the same time, the court gave instructions to the regional secondary legal assistance center to immediately appoint a new state defense attorney who would be able to enter the case by September 6.

The court also fixed the dates for the next hearings, which are going to take place on September 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 28, and October 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 and 26.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Viktor Yanukovych
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in Crimea
2
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
3
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
4
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
5
Foreign Ministry speaker Zakharova very passionate about her dollhouse
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама