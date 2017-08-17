Explosion in Russia's Dagestan kills two

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The explosion of an unidentified device in the Khasavyurt district of Dagestan has killed two.

"Two others were injured and being taken to hospital," a source in emergency services told TASS.

The incident occurred in the field one kilometer away from the Novogagatli village.

"Law enforcement personnel are examining the scene. The circumstances and causes of the explosion are yet to be established," the emergency services said.

Dagestan’s Interior Ministry has confirmed the very instance of the explosion and the fatalities it caused. According to the ministry, only one person was injured.

"A group of investigators has been dispatched to the area of the Novogagatli. An investigation is in progress. According to information immediately available the explosion of an unidentified device killed two and injured one," the Interior Ministry’s official said.