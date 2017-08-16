Saakashvili plans to return to Ukraine on September 10

KIEV, August 16. /TASS/. Former President of Georgia and former Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili has announced his plan to return to Ukraine on September 10.

"I am announcing that I will return to Ukraine on September 10, from Poland," he said during a Facebook Live broadcast.

At the same time, Saakashvili requested the Ukrainian forces not to make a circus show out of his return.

On July 26, Ukraine’s Migration Service said in a statement that Saakashvili had been stripped of Ukrainian citizenship in accordance with a decree issued by the country’s President Pyotr Poroshenko. He is currently on a tour of EU countries, having already visited Poland, Lithuania and Hungary. According to Saakashvili, he has been producing his Ukrainian passport when crossing borders. At the same time, he has been repeatedly emphasizing his intention to return to Ukraine.