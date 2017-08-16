Waters of North Caucasus river hit by landslide start to subside

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Waters of the Baksan River, which inundated houses in the North Caucasus town of Tyrnyauz following a landslide, have started to gradually subside, the press service of the Elbrus district administration said on Wednesday.

"At present, waters of the Baksan region have started to subside. Waters have been gradually leaving the inundated parts of the town of Tyrnyauz. The landslides have lost their destructive power," the statement reads.

According to the press service, urgent disaster response teams have been set up and are ready to tackle any possible emergency.

A landslide has earlier partially blocked the course of the Baksan River in the North Caucasus Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, causing its waters to rise. A total of 420 residents were evacuated from the danger zone, most of them stayed with their relatives. Two people have been taken to temporary shelters.

On Monday, a powerful landslide swept away a bridge in the valley of the Gerkhozhan River, a tributary of the Baksan River. On the afternoon of August 15, the landslide resumed its movement.