Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expulsion of Russian reporters from Ukraine is attack on free speech — Journalists' Union

World
August 15, 23:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

VGTRK Media Group journalist Tamara Nersesyan had been expelled from Ukraine under a pretext that her reports allegedly constituted a "threat to Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Expulsion of journalists from Ukraine is an attack on the freedom of speech, the Russian Union of Journalists said on Tuesday after yet another such incident.

Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV Channel reported earlier on Tuesday that VGTRK Media Group journalist Tamara Nersesyan had been expelled from Ukraine under a pretext that her reports allegedly constituted a "threat to Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity."

"We are confident that deportation of a journalist, regardless of his or her political views, is a direct attack on the freedom of speech," the Union’s press service quoted its secretary and member of the executive committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Timur Sharif.

The Union of Journalists "has repeatedly condemned deportations of Russian journalists from Ukraine" and "has been and will be ready, if need be, to use all its resources to protect Ukrainian colleagues deported from Russia," he stressed. "Luckily, according to our data, not a single such incident has been reported until today. We are confident none will ever take place."

Sanctions against journalists

Ukraine has banned most of Russian television channels: Channel One, NTV, TV Tsentr, Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24, TNT, Peterburg 5, Zvezda, Ren TV, LifeNews, Russia Today, RBC-TV, RTR Planeta and Mir 24. Ukraine has also slapped sanctions against the Russian television channels Dom kino, Russian Illuzion, Usadba-TV, Domashniye Zhivotniye (Domestic Animals), Voprosy I Otvety (Questions and Answers), Oruzhiye (Arms) and Istoriya (History).

A ban is also in effect on the entry into Ukraine by the heads of the Russian media outlets: editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda Vladimir Sungorkin, VGTRK Director General Oleg Dobrodeyev, Director General of Russia Today international news agency Dmitry Kiselyov, Director General of TASS news agency Sergei Mikhailov, Editor-in-Chief of Russia Today TV Channel Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of Expert magazine Valery Fadeyev, Editor-in-Chief of Russian Reporter magazine Vitaly Leibin and others.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV
2
Putin responds to Russian teenager, who thanked him for sending guitar as gift
3
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
4
Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020
5
Some 350 Russian children taken to Syria, Iraq - children’s rights ombudswoman
6
Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov to publish book about Yuri Gagarin’s death in air crash
7
US embassy in Russia refuses to comment on diplomatic personnel reduction process
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама