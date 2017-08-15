Ukrainian national detained in Crimea served in Armed Forces

KIEV, August 15. /TASS/. Gennady Limeshko, detained in Crimea by the Russian Federal Security Service on suspicion of sabotage preparation, served one year in Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Press Secretary of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) Headquarters Vladislav Seleznyov told a TASS reporter.

"From November 2016 to May 2017, [Limeshko] served in one of the UAF ground units under the contract. He was dismissed because of incompetency under Article 26 of Ukraine’s law on military service," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Security Service reported about detention of a Ukrainian Security Service agent in Crimea for sabotage preparation. The detained is Ukraine’s citizen Gennady Limeshko, born in the Kharkov Region, who earlier served in the military operation zone in Donbass as a senior intelligence officer for deep reconnaissance in one of UAF military units.

He came to Crimea on August 9, where, under the UAF order, he had to damage the Sudak - Novy Svet electric power line to cut (limit) electric energy supplies to consumers. Sudak and neighboring communities, with a population of more than 50,000, could be left without power. He also had to provide conditions for a rock fall in order to block off the Sudak - Novy Svet route.

The Ukrainian Security Service, in its part, refuted the Russian Security Service’s reports on detention of their agent. Press Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Service Yelena Gitlyanskaya said the Service "does not know who he is.".