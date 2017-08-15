Back to Main page
Ukrainian agent testifies his group was trained for sabotage in Russia, Donetsk Republic

World
August 15, 12:29 UTC+3

The course included physical training, shooting practice, special tactical instruction and the handling and use of explosives

Passport seized from Ukrainian citizen Gennady Limeshko

© Russia's Federal Security Service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian security service SBU agent Gennady Limeshko, detained by Russia’s security service FSB for plotting acts of sabotage in Crimea, has testified he underwent training as a member of a group of saboteurs tasked to stage acts of sabotage in Crimea and other Russian regions and also in the Donetsk Republic, as follows from a video made public by the FSB.

In the video obtained by TASS Lemeshko says the course included physical training, shooting practice, special tactical instruction and the handling and use of explosives.

On August 9, Limeshko arrived in Crimea to implement the SBU’s orders to damage powerlines between the town of Sudak and the Novy Svet settlement that could lead to a power outage affecting an area with a population of more than 50,000. He had been also tasked to set forests in the Sudak area on fire and create conditions for landslides blocking the highway connecting Sudak and Novy Svet. Limeshko also planned to set on fire a public utility facility in the Rybachye settlement area.

The FSB department in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol has launched a criminal case. An investigation is underway to establish Limeshko’s possible accomplices.

However, Ukraine’s Security Service has rejected the FSB’s statement about the detention of an SBU agent. According to SBU Spokesperson Yelena GItlyanskaya, the service "does not know who he is."

 

Crimea and Sevastopol
