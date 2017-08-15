Ex-Polish President Walesa slams accusations he was secret agent as ‘political vengeance’

WARSAW, August 15. /TASS/. Nobel Peace Prize winner, leader of the famous Solidarity movement in the 1980s and ex-Polish President (1990-1995) Lech Walesa told TASS on Tuesday the allegations he had been an agent of Poland’s communist-era security services were ‘political vengeance.’

"This is usual political vengeance," he said, noting that Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s ruling Law and Justice party was trying to take revenge because in the past he was against the participation of the Kaczynski bothers in the country’s political life.

"They pulled out some papers and wanted people to turn their back on me. Sooner or later, everything will become clear and they will have to bear responsibility for this. I have already won all the judicial proceedings under this case," Walesa said.

According to the politician, in the 1970s he had to act without any help or support.

"I had no one to seek advice as I didn’t belong to any party but I did all that I could," he stressed, adding that "I had never been on the Communists’ side."

"You have to be crazy to say that I was together with the Communists and overcame them. It is another thing if they would have won with my participation. But it is me who has won, not them," he said.

Speaking about his current participation in the anti-government movement, which Walesa has joined amid recent protests in the republic against some reforms by the ruling party, the ex-Polish president explained he supported the ideas which, in his opinion, "are leading in the right direction."

"I simply don’t want our victory achieved with such difficulty to become useless," he said.

""I’m not seeking with my participation to become the president, although I am not giving it up," he said.

"If an acute need emerges and everything begins to collapse, then I’ll be obliged as a Pole and a patriot, although I do not want this very much," Walesa said.

On January 31, Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance presented the results of the work of handwriting experts from the Krakow Institute of Forensic Research who stated the authenticity of the documents on Walesa’s past as an agent at the time of the Polish People’s Republic. The documents were found almost a year ago in the house of former Polish interior minister, General Czeslaw Kiszczak. Specifically, the documents include materials of the case of a secret agent working under the pseudonym ‘Bolek,’ including a handwritten commitment on cooperation signed "Lech Walesa ‘Bolek.’"

Walesa has stated on many occasions that the Bolek file is a false document fabricated by the Communist authorities to damage his reputation in the period of the Solidarity movement’s rising popularity.

In April, he agreed to meet with prosecutors of the Institute of National Remembrance to look through documents and answer investigators’ questions. Walesa recognized only one paper as original and called the other papers ‘garbage."