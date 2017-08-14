Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova will not join military blocks, president says

World
August 14, 14:38 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Appeals to bolster cooperation with NATO can often be heard from the leadership of the Democratic Party of Moldova

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, August 14. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon will not let the neutral republic join military blocks, he said during Monday’s briefing held after visiting the Bulboaca firing range, the US-funded modernization of which had raised public concerns.

Read also
Moldovan president Igor Dodon

Moldova strongly rejects NATO, president says

"Moldova must not be a member of any military blocks, be it NATO or other. If the government and the parliamentary majority, being motivated from abroad, attempt to draw Moldova in a regional military conflict as a participant of the geopolitical fight in the region, I will have to take severe measures to provide peace and national security. Together with Moldova’s people, we will direct our efforts to overthrow this power in every possible way," Dodon said.

Appeals to bolster cooperation with NATO can often be heard from the leadership of the Democratic Party of Moldova that is controlling the country’s parliament. The country is cooperating with the alliance under the individual partnership plan signed in 2006 that was renewed in 2010. It stipulates expansion of cooperation with the alliance, under which NATO experts consult the Moldovan military. The republic, in its part, provides support for NATO peacekeeping operations by dispatching its servicemen there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas
2
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region
3
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018
4
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
5
Russia to start training female military pilots
6
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
7
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recovery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама