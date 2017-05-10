Moldova strongly rejects NATO, president says

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Moldova is determined to maintain neutrality and strongly rejects the idea of joining NATO, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a meeting with Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), Vyacheslav Volodin, on Wednesday.

"There are three or four things, which cannot be a matter of negotiations, namely, our nationhood, that is, Moldova’s preservation and preventing its unification with any countries, our neutrality. We strongly reject NATO. The third key issue is our Orthodox Christinity, which means that we do not need the European values they are trying to impose on us in every possible way," he said.

"And the fourth (key issue) is strategic partnership with our friends in Russia," Dodon emphasized.