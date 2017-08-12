Donetsk Republic’s serviceman killed in Ukrainian military shelling - spokesman

DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. One serviceman was killed and another got injured within recent 24 hours in shelling of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from positions of the Ukrainian forces, spokesman of the republic’s command Eduard Basurin said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian military launched more than 200 shells and mines on the republic’s territory, he added.

Earlier, the republic’s command reported shelling of the republic’s 19 settlements.

On June 21, Martin Sajdik, the special envoy of the OSCE chairman-in-office said ‘peace and quiet order’ would cover the entire harvesting season from June 24 through to August 31 and therefore the parties to the Minsk talks decided to call it a ‘bread ceasefire’.

Ceasefires have been declared many a time in Donbass since the spring of 2014, when the armed civil conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflicting sides agreed them at beginning of school year, before Christmas, before Easter, on the eve of the Children’s Day and so on. Officials voiced hopes the ceasefires would grow into indefinite ones but none of the declared periods of truce would last long - the shelling resumed after a couple of weeks, in a few days or even hours.