Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kuwait suggests summit of states involved in Qatar crisis — paper

World
August 11, 2:48 UTC+3 CAIRO

The newspaper’s sources link the initiative to the upcoming visit by the Emir of Kuwait to the United States

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, August 11. /TASS/. Kuwait suggests holding a summit of states involved in the Qatar crisis, with the participation of the Emir of Qatar, Egypt’s Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper wrote on Thursday citing own diplomatic sources from Gulf states.

Read also

Egyptian expert says Russia is 'excellent candidate' for mediator in Qatar crisis

According to the sources, the idea was put forward by the Emir of Kuwait, who sent his envoys to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman. The letter describing the proposal was handed over to the leaders of these states by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah during his Middle Eastern tour.

Al-Masry Al-Youm reported that Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offered his personal guarantees regarding the summit.

The newspaper’s sources link the initiative to the upcoming visit by the Emir of Kuwait to the United States.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and interfering into their domestic affairs and said they were severing diplomatic relations with that country. Economic sanctions and a transport blockade of the emirate followed.

On June 22, the four Arab states advanced 13 demands to Qatar for restoring relations and gave it a 10-day deadline to comply with them. Qatar’s government said that the demands were unacceptable as they had nothing to do with the fight against terrorism but aimed at limiting the country’s sovereignty.

Since the very outset of the crisis, Kuwait was seeking to play the role of a mediator.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian investigators disagree with Poland's claims about signs of explosion on Tu-154M
2
Russian jets scrambled four times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
3
Russian airlines’ passenger traffic may reach new high of 100 mln — transport minister
4
Russia, Belarus to hold joint military drills in September
5
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
6
Baltic Fleet’s air defense crews hit notional enemy’s air targets
7
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама