Kuwait suggests summit of states involved in Qatar crisis — paper

CAIRO, August 11. /TASS/. Kuwait suggests holding a summit of states involved in the Qatar crisis, with the participation of the Emir of Qatar, Egypt’s Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper wrote on Thursday citing own diplomatic sources from Gulf states.

According to the sources, the idea was put forward by the Emir of Kuwait, who sent his envoys to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman. The letter describing the proposal was handed over to the leaders of these states by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah during his Middle Eastern tour.

Al-Masry Al-Youm reported that Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offered his personal guarantees regarding the summit.

The newspaper’s sources link the initiative to the upcoming visit by the Emir of Kuwait to the United States.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and interfering into their domestic affairs and said they were severing diplomatic relations with that country. Economic sanctions and a transport blockade of the emirate followed.

On June 22, the four Arab states advanced 13 demands to Qatar for restoring relations and gave it a 10-day deadline to comply with them. Qatar’s government said that the demands were unacceptable as they had nothing to do with the fight against terrorism but aimed at limiting the country’s sovereignty.

Since the very outset of the crisis, Kuwait was seeking to play the role of a mediator.