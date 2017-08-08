Back to Main page
About 600 houses still partially submerged in flood in Russian Far East

World
August 08, 23:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nine settlements, home to more than 1,200 people, were cut off by the flooding

MOSCOW, August 8./TASS/. Water is gradually subsiding in the flood caused by heavy downpour in Russia’s Primorye Territory, but 577 houses that are home to more than 1,500 people remain partially submerged, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Tuesday.

Flood kills one in Russia’s Far East

More than 2,000 houses were partially flooded in the Far Eastern region as of Tuesday morning. As of 9 pm, Moscow time, 28 settlements remained partially flooded in five districts of the region, a source said. A total of 160 people have been accommodated at temporary accommodation centers.

There are 12 vital infrastructure facilities in the flooded zone. Nine settlements, home to more than 1,200 people, were cut off by the flooding, according to the source.

"More than 1,400 specialists from different services assisted by 276 units of hardware are dealing with the aftermath of the flood. Roads are repaired, water is pumped off and farmsteads are cleaned up," the emergencies ministry said. Airmobile teams from the Amur region and the Khabarovsk Territory have arrived to assist in anti-flood efforts.

