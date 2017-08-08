Back to Main page
Flood kills one in Russia’s Far East

Society & Culture
August 08, 11:37 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

On August 7, heavy rains hit southern Primorye region

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, August 8. /TASS/. The flood that hit Russia’s far eastern Primorye region killed one person in the town of Ussuriysk, a probe has been launched into the incident, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Primorye branch said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On August 8, the body of a 70-year-old man, who had gone missing on the night of August 7, was found near a house on Nesterenko Street. There were no signs of violence on the body, a probe has been launched," the statement reads.

A current presumably carried the man 1.5 kilometers away from the Pishchevik gardening community where he had stayed before the flood came.

"The cause of his death is being established. After the probe is competed, a procedural decision will be made," the statement adds.

On the night of August 7, heavy rains hit southern Primorye, leading to a flood. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a total of 2,037 homes with a population of 13,000 remain flooded in 34 settlements, as well as 17 social facilities. Besides, 12 sections of roads and two railway sections have been damaged. A state of emergency has been declared in the region.

