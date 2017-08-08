Secretary General: SCO, ASEAN play key role in creating indivisible security architecture

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have been playing a key role in creating the architecture of indivisible security and equal cooperation in the most rapidly developing part of the world, SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov told TASS on the occasion of ASEAN’s 50th anniversary.

"This regional organization has accumulated vast experience over the past half-century, it has achieved great results as far as cooperation between its members is concerned," Alimov said. "The SCO and ASEAN have been maintaining partner relations for a long time," he pointed out.

In 2005, the Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO and ASEAN secretariats came into effect, which determines the modalities and key spheres of cooperation, the SCO secretary general added. Besides, there also is a mechanism of regular meetings between the SCO and ASEAN secretary generals, which allows them to maintain constant dialogue.

"ASEAN’s 50th anniversary is really a very special event. Today, no one doubts that the history of this organization is a history of success based on the member states’ ongoing commitment to strengthen mutual understanding, good-neighborly relations, friendship and cooperation not only on the regional level but on the international stage as well," the SCO secretary general stressed.

According to Alimov, "at the moment, the most important task is to create favorable conditions for sustainable development, as taking into account the growing interconnectedness of the world’s regions, this task has become a common priority."

"Seeking to achieve practical results in their areas of responsibility, ASEAN and SCO play a key role in creating the architecture of indivisible security and equal cooperation in the most rapidly developing part of the world," he said. "At the current stage, they have a unique opportunity to further boost cooperation in the name of general progress and sustainable development," the SCO secretary general added.