Lavrov: China, ASEAN interested in organization of Eurasian partnership

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. China and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) demonstrate interest in the idea of forming a bid Eurasian partnership, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a welcome speech addressed to participants in the 1st congress of the Assembly of the People of Eurasia, which was voiced by head of Rossotrudnichestvo Lubov Glebova.

Development of Eurasian integration and promotion of EAEU foreign relations are Russia’s unconditional foreign policy priority, he said.

"At wellbeing, booming and sustainable development of our continent is aimed the initiative of President Vladimir Putin to organize a big Eurasian partnership," Lavrov said. "We can see in it a good opportunity for organizing a new economic space from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean."

"We state gladly that this idea is supported actively by the Chinese friends, and ASEAN members also demonstrate interest," he said.

"No doubt, your meeting, having a comprehensive agenda and representational participants, will favor development of trust and mutual understanding between Eurasian peoples, promotion in inter-state relations of values of equality, good neighborhood, and mutual cooperation," Lavrov said.