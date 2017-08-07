Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poland has no plans to deploy US missiles on its territory — top diplomat

World
August 07, 8:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On July 6, the Polish and US defense ministries signed a memorandum on the delivery of Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems to the republic

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Poland is not considering the deployment of US medium-and short-range missiles on its territory for the moment, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said in an interview with Kommersant business daily.

"So far these are all speculations: we did not get any offers from the US, and the decision to deploy such weapons would depend on NATO. As far as I know, we are not considering this prospect for the moment," the minister said.

Read also

General Staff: US stepping up work to deploy missile defense system to Poland by 2018

Kremlin sees deployment of US armor in Poland as threat

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctions

Oliver Stone slams US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia

Earlier, the Polish newspaper Gazeta Pravna reported that the talks between Warsaw and Washington on Poland's acquisition of the eight Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems had come to a standstill. The representatives of the US defense department said they cannot agree to transfer the technologies, the Polish party is striving for.

According to the Polish newspaper, Warsaw in the event of signing an agreement on the purchase of Patriot hopes to obtain certain technologies related to management and maintenance of complexes, communications, armaments. The Polish government would like to receive technology for the production of cheap ground-to-air missiles. In total, the program of the Polish party contains 12 points. If these points are not met the agreement on the Patriot supply will not be signed. It was noted that so far only a few requirements of Warsaw have been met, the negotiations have reached a deadlock.

On July 6, the Polish and US defense ministries signed a memorandum on the delivery of Patriot systems to the republic.

Polish Minister of National Defense Antoni Macierewicz said that the Patriot systems would be supplied to the country by 2022 and their "operation readiness" is set for 2023, according to a joint declaration of the Polish and US defense ministries.

Macierewicz said a memorandum was signed that the US government agrees that the Patriot systems sold to Poland will be equipped with the advanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and a radar. It was planned to buy eight batteries worth 30 billion zlotys (about $7.5 bln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relations
2
Poland has no plans to deploy US missiles on its territory — top diplomat
3
Russia to increase power grid reliability in Far East
4
Moscow calls to develop Russia-New Zealand ties
5
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon exploration
6
Poland is ready to buy Russian gas only on competitive basis
7
Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Syrian and Ukrainian crises
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама