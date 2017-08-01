US actor George Clooney launches campaign to support education for Syrian children

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. US actor George Clooney and his spouse Amal Clooney have launched a campaign to support education for Syrian refugees in Lebanon, according to a statement at the website of the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

According to the statement, the initiative is a $2.25 million partnership, which includes a generous donation from Google.org, and a $1 million technology grant from HP.

"Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk - the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative. We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time," George and Amal Clooney said.

"The partnership with UNICEF will help seven public schools to provide critical education opportunities to nearly 3,000 currently out-of-school refugee students this school year, and will also support a pilot of technology tools in these schools to advance learning outcomes for refugee children and Lebanese youth," the statement said.

UNICEF noted in a statement that the Lebanese party has already appreciated good intentions of the Hollywood star. Lebanon’s Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh said that Beirut is "deeply grateful" to the Clooney family for this step.

George Clooney is a US actor, director and producer. He is the winner of prestigious awards for his roles in such films as O Brother, Where Are Thou? (2000, Golden Globe Award), Syriana (2005, Oscar and Golden Globe Awards), Descendants (2011 - Golden Globe). Clooney directed "The Monuments Men (2014) and produced Argo (2012 - Oscar best film award).