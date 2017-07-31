Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NGO says seven killed in Venezuelan protests, 96 arrested

World
July 31, 11:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

One member of the National Guard and at least three underage persons are among the victims

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Eleven people were killed and nearly 100 were arrested in Venezuela during protests on the constitutional assembly election day, said Alfredo Romero, the head of the Penal Forum rights group.

"Eleven deaths have been confirmed which took place during protests today [on Sunday], while five deaths taking place on July 29 have also been confirmed," Romero wrote on Twitter. One member of the National Guard and at least three underage persons are among the victims.

Read also

Diplomat slams attempts to create parallel government agencies in Venezuela

In May, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made a decision to convene a constitutional assembly without a preceding referendum, which exacerbated the situation in the country swept by anti-government protests for over a month. Protests flared up after a decision by the Supreme Court to extend Maduro’s powers and limit those of the parliament. The death toll from the protests has exceeded 120 people, while thousands have been injured. Around 4,900 protesters were arrested, nearly 1,400 of them still remain in custody.

Maduro claims that the constitutional assembly will help "restore order" in the country and "put an end to impunity." During an event broadcast live by the Venezolana de Television TV channel, the president said that the assembly may "remove parliamentary immunity from those who deserve it." "This will end the act of sabotage that the National Assembly [parliament] has been carrying out," he added.

Maduro also said that he still "calls for a national dialogue but only with a good Venezuela, which wants peace."

The Venezuelan president pointed out that the constitutional assembly should "immediately reorganize the Prosecutor General’s Office" and "take control of it so that justice could prevail." Maduro accused the Prosecutor General’s Office of releasing those suspected of setting voting machines on fire.

According to Venezuela's National Electoral Council President Tibisay Lucena, more than 8,000,000 out of 19,400,000 registered voters cast ballots on Sunday. However, the opposition, which has the majority in the country’s parliament, boycotted the vote.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
RT reporter killed in Syrian Homs Province shelling
3
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
4
Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crews
5
Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Putin pardons two women convicted of high treason
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама