Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat slams attempts to create parallel government agencies in Venezuela

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 16:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maduro’s decision to convene the Constituent Assembly has led to the exacerbation of the situation in thecountry

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia warns the opposition in Venezuela against attempts to create parallel government agencies and considers the outcomes of the referendum held on July 16 dubious, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Artyom Kozhin said on Thursday.

Read also

Referendum in Venezuela: Government's reaction and opposition's demands

"We believe that the steps taken by the opposition to create parallel government structures at an early date, in particular, to launch the procedure for appointing new Supreme Court judges by the parliament are extremely dangerous," the diplomat said.

"The degree of the political standoff in Venezuella has increased after the opposition held the so-called popular referendum on July 16," he stressed. Kozhin noted that the voting was conducted with considerable violations in the absence of independent observers, which makes "its data unverifiable."

"Statements made by the leaders of some countries, including US President [Donald] Trump, which described the voting as the expression of will of the entire Venezuelan people calling on the government to cancel the elections to the Constituent Assembly scheduled for July 30 and threatening to impose sanctions, seem strange," he said.

"It is impossible to reach consensus considering destructive outside interference, pressure and the threat of sanctions," the diplomat went on to say. "The responsible world community should unite rather than provoke."

According to Kozhin, Moscow "maintains contacts with various political and public figures in and outside Venezuela, including about the origin of the current political situation." "All constructive opinions should be heeded, but that is impossible amid protests," he concluded. "Violence to please extremists is a dead-end road."

Situation in Venezuela

On Sunday, political opponents of President Nicolas Maduro held the so-called popular referendum, with more than 7,6 million people taking part in it, according to their estimates. Judging by the available data, more than 98% of those who took part in the referendum spoke out against convening the Constituent Assembly without holding a preliminary referendum. Elections to this body, which can reform the system of government and amend Venezuela’s Constitution, were scheduled for July 30. The government does not consider the poll organized by the opposition legally binding and questions the reliability of its results.

Read also
A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, Venezuela

Maduro informs Putin about measures to resolve crisis in Venezuela

After the outcome of the plebiscite was made public, some Western countries urged the Venezuelan authorities to cancel the elections to the Constituent Assembly due to be held on July 30.

Maduro’s decision to convene the Constituent Assembly has led to the exacerbation of the situation in the country.

Venezuela has seen the biggest anti-government protests in recent years since April. The decisions by the country’s Supreme Court expanding presidential powers and restricting the role played by the parliament were used as a pretext for them. More than 90 people have been killed since then, about 1,500 others were wounded, and several thousand people were taken into custody.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
2
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
3
Russian rotocraft manufacturer negotiated supply of ten helicopters to China
4
Siberian teen who lost arms while saving kitten gets $17,000 in donations for prosthetics
5
Press review: America's new Russian envoy pick and Kremlin's potential US policy shift
6
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
7
Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020s
TOP STORIES
Реклама