Ukrainian army violates ceasefire eight times in 24 hours — news agency

World
July 31, 8:04 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The Ukrainian military shelled the areas close to the populated localities of Kalinovo, Zhelobok, Sokolniki and Slavyanoserbsk using 120mm and 82mm mortars, said a source in the LPR People’s Militia

LUGANSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled people’s militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) eight times over the past 24 hours, a source in the LPR People’s Militia told the Luganskinformtsentr news agency.

Read also

Normandy Four leaders call for ceasefire in Donbass

The Ukrainian military shelled the areas close to the populated localities of Kalinovo, Zhelobok, Sokolniki and Slavyanoserbsk using 120mm and 82mm mortars. Neither destruction or casualties are reported.

On June 21, the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine agreed on another ceasefire along the line of engagement in the Donbass region, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" for the period of crop harvesting, which came into force on June 24. However, ceasefire violations persist.

