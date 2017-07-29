Rescue center: 8 crew members from overturned dry cargo vessel rescued near Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, July 29. /TASS/. The Sevastopol Marine Rescue Center reports rescue of eight crew members from the overturned Anda dry cargo vessel.

"We have lifted (from a raft - TASS) five more people, their conditions are satisfactory," the rescuers told TASS. Yet another crew member is still missing. The search continues.

The conditions of the earlier rescued three crew members are satisfactory, they are on board the vessel which had rescued them.

The vessel is on the water, "just slightly in the water," the source said.

The distress signal from the dry cargo vessel was received early on Saturday as she moved from Kerch heading for Tripoli. The vessel overturned 22 miles south of the Sarych Cape near Sevastopol. Four transit vessels under foreign flags and the Black Sea Fleet's The Priazovye ship participate in the rescue mission. A lifeboat with three crew members was found earlier.

TASS reported earlier, the vessel under Togo's flag carried 24 tonnes of grain. It turned over 40km south of Alupka. The nine crew members are citizens of Syria and India. The wind speed in the area is 20 m/s, the wave height is to three meters.