Dry cargo vessel turns over in Crimea, three rescued

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Anda dry cargo vessel under Togo's flag crashed in the Black Sea in neutral waters near Crimea. The Republic of Crimea's emergency service told TASS the vessel had a crew of nine people - citizens of Syria and India.

"As of now, three people have been rescued, searches for another six continue," the source said. The vessel carried 24 tonnes of grain. It turned over 40km south of Alupka.

"Three marine vessels continue the search, a Mil Mi-8 helicopter is ready to take off from Simferopol," the source added.

The wind speed in the area is 20 m/s, the wave height is to three meters.