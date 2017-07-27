Moldovan leader labels as provocation detention of Russian nationals at Chisinau airport

Russia, China round up joint naval exercise in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense July 27, 21:27
CHISINAU, July 27. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has labeled as provocation the incident in which Russian nationals were detained at the international airport of Chisinau earlier on Thursday and apologized to the guests.
"I categorically condemn unjustified detentions of Russian nationals at the Chisinau airport. I deem these actions as a new provocation aimed at undermining efforts of the president to restore Moldovan-Russian relations that continue to develop successfully," the president wrote on his Facebook page.
"I sincerely apologize to all guests of our country subject to these actions at our airport," he wrote.
According to different data, Russian performing artists, parliamentarians and other citizens, all in all more than ten people, were detained earlier on Thursday. Sources from the Russian Embassy to Chisinau have told TASS that the consul headed to the airport.
Local media relate it to the upcoming festivities during the weekend marking the 25th anniversary of the Transnistrian peacekeeping operation under Russia’s aegis.