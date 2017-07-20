16 gunmen destroyed in Russia's Chechnya since January

Russian Knights aerobatic team to perform at Dubai airshowMilitary & Defense July 20, 21:28
GROZNY, July 20. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have destroyed 16 militants, with two warlords among them, in Chechnya since the beginning of 2017, Chechen Interior Minister Ruslan Alkhanov said on Thursday.
"In the republic, 16 members of illegal armed groups, including two field commanders, have been neutralized and one [warlord] has been detained along with 40 members of and 20 accomplices to illegal armed groups due to search operations and other special activities underway since the beginning of the current year," Alkhanov said, adding the officers managed to persuade 14 gunmen to surrender.
Public offences have gone down by 6.6% while the number of solved cases has grown by 3.3%, he said.
"Law and order as well as citizens’ security have been fully ensured at more than 600 public, political, cultural and sport events featuring a total of one million people," the Chechen Interior Minister said in conclusion.