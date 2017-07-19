Back to Main page
Trump nominates ex-Utah governor as US envoy to Russia

World
July 19, 1:36 updated at: July 19, 5:43 UTC+3

In 1992, Huntsman headed the US diplomatic mission in Singapore at the age of 32, becoming the youngest US ambassador over the past 100 years

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has nominated former Utah governor Jon Huntsman as the US Ambassador to Moscow, the White House’s press service said.

Huntsman, 57, speaks Chinese and has seven children. In 2016, Forbes estimated his net worth at around $1 billion. In 1992, Huntsman headed the US diplomatic mission in Singapore at the age of 32, becoming the youngest US ambassador over the past 100 years.

The politician served as governor of the conservative Utah state in 2005-2009. During his term of governor, Utah became one of three best US states for conducting business, and its budget grew from 16.7 million to 22.8 million.

In 2009, US President Barack Obama appointed Huntsman as the US Ambassador to China. He held this office until 2011.

