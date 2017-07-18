Back to Main page
It is possible to discuss disputable issues with Putin unequivocally — German top envoy

World
July 18, 21:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"That is why I appreciate conversations with him," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel noted

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin defends Russia’s interests but it is possible to discuss disputable matters with him without equivoques, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with the Focus magazine published on its website on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia

"He defends Russia’s interests and has his own point of view on the conflict [in Ukraine]," he said, adding that the Russian leader, nevertheless, is a man whom disputable problems can be discussed with clearly and unequivocally. "That is why I appreciate conversations with him," Gabriel noted.

The German top diplomat noted that despite the current differences and problems, it is necessary to try to understand the other’s point of view, which may not mean to accept or justify it.

Sigmar Gabriel took his current office on January 27, 2017 and has met the Russian president three times ever since.

Vladimir Putin
