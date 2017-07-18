Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy Secretary of State: no final agreement reached on Russian diplomatic compounds

World
July 18, 2:49 UTC+3

John Sullivan pledged that the administration of President Donald Trump will be consulting with the Congress on the issue

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, July 18./TASS/. Washington has not yet reached a final agreement with Moscow on Russia’s diplomatic compounds earlier seized by the US, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said on Monday.

"Those properties to which we refer are part of a larger dialog with the Russian Federation, involving issues, for example the PNG issue, the Russian diplomats who were expelled. There are a whole host of issues that we are discussing with the Russian Federation," John Sullivan said at hearings at the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations when asked about Russian diplomatic compounds closed last December by the administration of the then President Barack Obama.

He pledged that the administration of President Donald Trump will be consulting with the Congress on the issue. "... we will consult with you on this issue before any final implementation of an agreement that we don’t yet have with the Russian Federation," he said.

In late December 2016, the Obama administration introduced a new round of sanctions against some Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, US authorities expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland. Washington attributed these sanctions to cyber attacks against US political institutions, accusing Russia of being involved. However, Moscow fully rejected all allegations.

The Russian personnel’s access to these compounds was barred. Moscow has not given a tit-for-tat response so far.

On July 12, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Moscow was running out of patience over the seizure of the Russian diplomatic property in the United States. He said there was no "particular timeline" but "patience is running out indeed and that’s why the situation is unprecedented - both in regard to bilateral relations and international law.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
2
Deputy Secretary of State: no final agreement reached on Russian diplomatic compounds
3
Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organization
4
OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organization
5
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefire
6
Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic assets as being ‘robbed in broad daylight’
7
Dozen ships and aircraft to take part in Russian-Chinese military exercise on Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Реклама