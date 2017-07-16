Syrian government troops regain control over oil and gas fields south of Raqqa - TV

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Syrian government army and self-defense units have driven Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) militants from gas fields in al-Hala and Zamla south of Raqqa (520 kilometers away from Damascus), Suriya television said on Sunday citing a spokesman for the Syrian army command.

According to Suriya, after fierce fighting the Syrian army regained control over these gas fields, 12 oil wells of the Al Fahd field and an oil pumping station.

In June, government forces regained control over Al-Sawra and Al Habbari oil fields south of the Euphrates, liberated the city of Resafa (ancient Sergiopolis) 30 kilometers off Raqqa and gained control over the Atrari section of a highway linking Raqqa with the Hama and Homs Governorates. More than 20 farms and settlements were liberated from Islamic State terrorists.