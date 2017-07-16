Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian government troops regain control over oil and gas fields south of Raqqa - TV

World
July 16, 20:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Suriya television, after fierce fighting the Syrian army regained control over these gas fields, 12 oil wells of the Al Fahd field and an oil pumping station

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Syrian government army and self-defense units have driven Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) militants from gas fields in al-Hala and Zamla south of Raqqa (520 kilometers away from Damascus), Suriya television said on Sunday citing a spokesman for the Syrian army command.

According to Suriya, after fierce fighting the Syrian army regained control over these gas fields, 12 oil wells of the Al Fahd field and an oil pumping station.

In June, government forces regained control over Al-Sawra and Al Habbari oil fields south of the Euphrates, liberated the city of Resafa (ancient Sergiopolis) 30 kilometers off Raqqa and gained control over the Atrari section of a highway linking Raqqa with the Hama and Homs Governorates. More than 20 farms and settlements were liberated from Islamic State terrorists.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassy
2
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
3
Russia’s PAK FA 5th-generation jet with new engine to make maiden flight in 2017
4
Russia working on advanced air defense system
5
Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassador
6
Russia’s Alligator attack helicopter’s land version to get folding blades
7
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
TOP STORIES
Реклама