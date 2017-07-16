Back to Main page
Bus with workers overturns in Volga area, 30 persons injured

World
July 16, 10:20 UTC+3

According to preliminary data, the driver fell asleep while driving, due to which the bus overturned

YOSHKAR-OLA, July 16. /TASS/. A bus with workers overturned in the Republic of Mary El in the Volga area, the regional Interior Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"The bus was carrying workers to the Akashevskaya poultry farm. According to preliminary data, the driver fell asleep while driving, due to which the bus overturned. Thirty persons, including the driver, were hurt in the incident," the ministry’s press office said.

