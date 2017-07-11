Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarusian president says Moscow will remain Minsk’s strategic ally

World
July 11, 12:01 UTC+3 MINSK

According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia is the main trade and economic partner of Belarus

Share
1 pages in this article
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

MINSK, July 11. /TASS/. Russia has been and will remain the chief strategic and economic partner of Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on foreign policy priorities on Tuesday.

"Russia has always been and will remain our country’s strategic ally. We pursue an agreed foreign and security policy and are successfully developing an array of social and humanitarian issues," he said.

Read also

Lukashenko vows Belarus won’t ditch Russia for West

According to Lukashenko, Russia is the main trade and economic partner of Belarus. "We are developing common approaches towards the key economic issues together," the president said. He added that Russia accounts for half of the $2 bln exports increase in Belarus. "We see that, despite all the obstacles emerging for us in that market, including artificial ones, our goods are highly sought after," he noted.

Lukashenko emphasized that in the current situation, "It is necessary to continue working calmly, confidently and persistently with the Russian side to resolve specific economic issues."

"If the Russians say today that embargoes and sanctions are a chance for their economy, you must understand that this is an equal chance for our economy too, because our economic ties are intertwined and cooperation is really deep," the Belarusian president noted. "When they talk about import substitution, this is a chance for our import substitution."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media
2
Press review: Moscow's tit-for-tat plans for the US and Russian arms supplies to Saudis
3
Pacific Fleet units train to destroy ‘enemy’ ships with missiles
4
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
5
Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'
6
Russian presidential envoy calls WannaCry ‘trial balloon,’ warns other attacks expected
7
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulations
TOP STORIES
Реклама