Putin, Trump meeting gives start to work on major problems together - White House

World
July 09, 8:49 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"Nobody expected any problems to be solved in that meeting. But it was a beginning of a dialogue on some tough problem sets that we'll begin now to work on together," the official said

© Steffen Kugler/Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung via AP

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. Talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg give a start to joint work of Russia and the United States on major problems of the international agenda, national security advisor to the US President Herbert McMaster said on Saturday.

"No problems were solved. Nobody expected any problems to be solved in that meeting. But it was a beginning of a dialogue on some tough problem sets that we'll begin now to work on together," the official said. "Importance of having a bilateral relationship with Russia" is the most important result of the contact at the top level, making possible to "work on problems together," McMaster said.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave relevant assignments after the meeting on further interaction with Russia, the official said. "Importance of cybersecurity and the need to make sure that we protect election systems in the United States and in Europe and elsewhere" were among issues discussed by presidents and requiring joint elaboration, McMaster said. "So that is one of the things we're going to focus on going forward," he added.

