UK, US, France not to sign nuclear weapons ban treaty

World
July 07, 21:38 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

The UK, US and France say in a joint statement that they will never become party to the treaty, which provides for a total ban on nuclear weapons

©  AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

THE UNITED NATIONS, July 7. /TASS/. The UK, US and France will never become party to the treaty, which provides for a total ban on nuclear weapons, adopted at an international conference at the UN headquarters, the three countries said in a joint statement released on Friday at the UN headquarters.

UN adopts draft treaty on nuclear weapons ban

"France, the United Kingdom and the United States have not taken part in the negotiation of the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons. We do not intend to sign, ratify or ever become party to it," the statement says. "This initiative clearly disregards the realities of the international security environment. Accession to the ban treaty is incompatible with the policy of nuclear deterrence, which has been essential to keeping the peace in Europe and North Asia for over 70 years."

Nevertheless, the three countries, permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their continued commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the work towards nuclear disarmament.

