Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN adopts draft treaty on nuclear weapons ban

World
July 07, 18:54 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

The second round of talks on the treaty that provides for a total ban on nuclear weapons began on June 15

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

THE UNITED NATIONS, July 7. /TASS/. The draft treaty banning nuclear weapons was agreed on Friday by a majority at the conference on the treaty held at the UN following several weeks of talks in which the nuclear powers, including Russia, the UK, China, the US and France, had not participated.

Read also
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

Gorbachev calls on UN SC to initiate resolution on inadmissibility of nuclear warfare

The draft treaty will be open for signing on September 20, 2017 and will come into effect in a span of 90 days after 50 countries have ratified it. Each state party "undertakes never under any circumstances to develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices," as well as to use them or to threaten to use them.

The treaty consists of the preamble listing the dangers of nuclear weapons and the main part. Its 20 articles enumerates the party states’ liabilities, procedures of the weapons stockpile declaration and their elimination controlled by the international community and also sets out mechanisms for the treaty’s implementation. The draft treaty envisions the 12-month-long procedure required for a party state to abandon the treaty and a procedure for making amendments after the treaty comes into force.

The second round of talks on the treaty that provides for a total ban on nuclear weapons began on June 15. Five nuclear-armed states, which are the UN Security Council’s permanent members (Russia, the United States, China, France and the UK) did not take part in the conference. Besides, some other major international actors, in particular Israel, South Korea and Japan, were not present. The Netherlands was the only NATO member state to attend the talks.

Earlier, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s non-proliferation and weapons control department, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Russia would not ratify the nuclear weapons ban treaty since it runs counter to the country’s national interests. The treaty adoption is feared "to have a negative influence on the state of affairs in the international arena, primarily in nuclear non-proliferation."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summit
2
Merkel comments on Putin-Trump meeting
3
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measures
4
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show
5
Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian field
6
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaulted
7
EU to finance eight projects in Russia's Murmansk region
TOP STORIES
Реклама